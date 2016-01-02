Local news and features

Subscribe | Job application | Contact Us
    
    
    With the arrival of Noah Carlson, the Rushford-Peterson boys heralded their first win of the basketball season on Dec. 22 over La Crescent, just in time for Christmas. 
    The scoring “order of the match” was six points as eight of the 14 matches were decided either by a fall, or a forfeit, in the 45-23 dual meet win for Chatfield over St. Charles. In the other six matches, two were decided by major decisions (four points) and four by the conventional three-point decision. With the win, Chatfield evened its dual meet record at 3-3 for the season.
    The Chatfield girls basketball team lost three games to Kingsland (59-23), Hayfield (65-27) and St. Charles (42-35) last week. The team’s record is now 0-5 in the Three Rivers Conference, and 0-8, overall.

    A true pioneer, Orrin Treat, led what we would consider a remarkable life, full of hardships and pleasures.  Born in Orange County, Vermont, he became an orphan at age 8.  He was raised in an orphanage till he “became of age,” when he moved to Ohio to work as a farm hand.  Later he “came west” and took up a claim in Iowa where Cedar Rapids now stands.  After some time, he sold this homestead and came to Spring Valley in 1855 to be near his brother, Sylvester.  The latter had staked a claim of 160 acres north of Spring Valley.  Orrin pre-empted his own quarter-section two miles northeast of his brother, the land occupied by his only grandchild, the Worth McFarland family in 1955.
    For many people, half the fun of Christmas is the gift-giving, the secrets you’ve kept all year long that can finally be revealed, and the anticipation of opening your own presents. Heck, maybe you even got to meet Santa Claus.
    It wasn’t the rain on Christmas that prompted my wife and I to do some spring cleaning recently. The rain, which brought slippery roads, ice and other winter problems, wasn’t really a sign of spring, as we all know. However, this winter we are attempting to de-clutter our home by reducing some of the things we have collected over the years.

    “It’s been non-stop traffic through here since the placement,” Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery (Preston) director Rob Gross said last week. 

  • Traveling Smithsonian exhibition ‘Water/Ways’ to open in Lanesboro

    Water is a vital part of the history, identity and culture of Lanesboro. Lanesboro Arts, Commonweal Theatre, Eagle Bluff Environmental Learning Center, the Lanesboro Museum and Friends of the Root River, in cooperation with the Minnesota Humanities Center, will celebrate this connection as it hosts “Water/Ways,” a traveling exhibition from the Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street program. “Water/Ways” will be on view in the events hall at the Commonweal Theatre from Jan. 7 through Feb. 19. 
    It’s the end of the road for Jim Halla after traveling nearly half a million miles in circles.
