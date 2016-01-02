Local news and features

From one of the Tribune’s 1955 centennial issues, we chose the following to pique your interest. Remona Cummings Dragmueller (graduate of 1922) remembers this: “Ed Cavanaugh and his ‘city hack’ which was of great service to the community. Ed’s disposition was always the same whether you called him early morning or late p.m. — bright and cheery. There was a group of girls who always returned to Rochester on Monday morning via the early Great Western railroad. With no ‘night man’ on duty, Ed delivered us to the depot seeing no harm came to us. It would have been interesting to have his ‘bus’ present to take part in the centennial parade.”

