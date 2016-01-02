Local news and features

Subscribe | Job application | Contact Us
    
    
    Lion rally falls short at Mabel-Canton; Houston rally rebuffed

    The Spring Grove girls opened the 2017 portion of their basketball schedule with back-to-back-to-back three conference games in three days last week, going 2-1. Two were makeup dates. 
    FC girls even TRC record at 3-3

    The Fillmore Central girls got wins over Wabasha-Kellogg 66-33 and Chatfield 55-47 in overtime last week to even their conference record at 3-3. With the two wins the gals are now 8-3 overall for the season.
    Gophers down Screamin’ Eagles, host GMLOS Thursday night

    The Chatfield wrestling team traveled to Rushford-Peterson Friday night for a dual meet and came out on top, 37-33, thanks, in part, to forfeit wins at 145, 182, 195 and 220. Picking up those very important forfeits were Jake Mandt, Ben Ihrke, Isaiah Froese and AJ Karver.

    1902 Sears catalog has many wonders

    With the advent of “hand-held devices” and the opportunity to watch umpteen hours of action on a screen or HHD, (while on your butt,) it is amazing to see what was offered in the 1902 Sears catalog.  Under the Magic Lantern Outfit page, young people were much encouraged by advertising to: “Interesting, instructive and profitable. You will easily make the original cost of the outfit in your first exhibition; after that it is all profit.
    I’m gladly setting myself up to fail

    It is that time of year again when I set myself up to fail - and this year, I’m gladly doing so.
    Free ‘Science Sundays’ coming to Lanesboro

    You’ve probably already heard about Water/Ways, a traveling exhibition from the Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street program. It will be on view in the events hall at the Commonweal Theatre in Lanesboro – along with numerous other water-related activities – now through Sunday, Feb. 19.

    Residents enjoy music and audio books thanks to technology donations, grant

    In the summer of 2014, Gundersen Tweeten Care Center of Spring Grove launched its Music & Memory program.
    New patrolman happy to be in Spring Grove

    “I started here on Oct. 10,” Tyler Spande said recently. As the newest member of the Spring Grove Police Department, Spande took on full-time patrolman duties right off the bat.
    Student films chronicling change in Lanesboro to premiere at St. Mane Theatre

    For four months in 2016, three Lanesboro area students worked diligently on Lanesboro Arts’ Youth Access Technology Project (YATP), a local history media project of impressive scope and quality. Supported by the Smithsonian Institute’s Stories from Main Street program, the important stories told in the student-created videos will be uploaded to the Smithsonian’s Stories from Main Street website, for the purpose of archiving stories of life in America’s small towns. 
