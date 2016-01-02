Local news and features

On a recent Saturday, I attended Jim Ferguson’s funeral. Fergy lived in St. Cloud and was a former teammate of mine. He was one of the best shortstops I’ve ever played with. Later, I went to the Geneva Cancer Auction. I sat with good friend, former teammate and cancer survivor Rich Honstad of Freeborn. Rich is inspiring, to say the least. My wife and I came home from the auction with winning bids on Hope Butter, potatoes, onions, lefse and Mary Ebnet’s delectable caramels. I’ve gone to many funerals and cancer auctions, but these two were different. It was a combination of things.

