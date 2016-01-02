Subscribe | Job application | Contact Us
    
    
PreviousPlayPauseNext
No thumbnails||#222222||#006557|| font-weight:normal; font-style:normal; text-decoration:none; || font-weight:normal; font-style:normal; text-decoration:none; || font-weight:normal; font-style:normal; text-decoration:none; || font-weight:normal; font-style:normal; text-decoration:none; ||ctl00_body_ctl10_ctl01_rrThumbnails125||ctl00_body_ctl10_ctl01_rrFullSizePhotos125||imgStartRotator125||imgStopRotator125||0||#ffffff||True||No related video||,|,|,|,||False||66649,0|66625,1|66603,2|66587,3||125
Breaking News
Photo Galleries
Advertisements
Social Media

Local news and features

Sports

Obituaries

Opinion

  • A look at the local news from 1968

    A look at the local news from 1968

    It was 1968 — almost 49 years ago — and what made the front page of the Spring Valley Tribune?  Here’s a sample: Candidates for the state House, Representatives: Neil Haugerud, called for senior citizen tax relief, a sliding scale would be most meaningful; and Chet Kvale recommended to a group of farmers and small businessmen, the 3 percent sales tax, which was good for all, and the personal property tax had been eliminated.  Farm prices were the chief concern of Minnesota First District residents according to the polls taken recently by the Nixon-Agnew groups.
  • Iowa’s Effigy Mounds featured on new quarter

    Iowa’s Effigy Mounds featured on new quarter

    Not only will we be discussing Effigy Mounds National Monument near Marquette, Iowa, this week – we’ll also be getting into the world of coin collecting. How on earth do those two worlds intersect, you might ask? A new quarter featuring Effigy Mounds National Monument is being released in February with events planned for both the monument visitors center and also in Waukon, Iowa. I’m so excited for this.
  • Funeral, cancer auction provide perspective to diagnosis

    Funeral, cancer auction provide perspective to diagnosis

    On a recent Saturday, I attended Jim Ferguson’s funeral. Fergy lived in St. Cloud and was a former teammate of mine. He was one of the best shortstops I’ve ever played with. Later, I went to the Geneva Cancer Auction. I sat with good friend, former teammate and cancer survivor Rich Honstad of Freeborn. Rich is inspiring, to say the least. My wife and I came home from the auction with winning bids on Hope Butter, potatoes, onions, lefse and Mary Ebnet’s delectable caramels. I’ve gone to many funerals and cancer auctions, but these two were different. It was a combination of things.

What's happening

  • ActivePT continues physical therapy practice in Preston

    ActivePT continues physical therapy practice in Preston

    “One of the most important things I want to teach people is to have them use their muscles properly. Getting a person’s muscles working together is what we are all about,” said Dr. Adam Shaffer of ActivePT and Sports Physical Therapy of Preston.
  • Mystery, humor, drama of love takes the stage in Spring Valley

    Mystery, humor, drama of love takes the stage in Spring Valley

    A look at love through comedy, drama, mystery and music just in time for Valentine’s Day is set at the Spring Valley Community Center Feb. 9 through 11 when Brave Community Theatre brings “Food for Thought” to the stage.
  • Highway department forced to restock salt, rock

    Highway department forced to restock salt, rock

    “This is the first winter in the 17 years that I’ve worked for the county that we’ve been forced to restock our salt supply for our roads,” said Brent Kohn of the Fillmore County Highway Department. “This rainy, icy period has turned into a real fiasco for us. We’ve already used three-fourths of our salt/sand mix that we had stockpiled for the entire winter and we’re only half way through. 
Super Bowl

Who will perform best at the Super Bowl?


 

Content 2014 © Bluff Country Newspaper Group
(507) 346-7365 • info@bluffcountrynews.com
1998-2017 1up! Software, All Rights Reserved