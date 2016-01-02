Advertiser specials
Fire takes the home of Peterson family, community steps up with help
It’s the most wonderful time of the year. But for one area family, joy turned to tragedy as a raging fire left them homeless just two days after Christmas.
Continue this story
Harmony author will visit Spring Grove Library on Jan. 15
Josephine Tieskotter of Harmony will be at the Spring Grove Public Library on Sunday, Jan. 15, at 2 p.m. The library has her book available for purchase for $9.95, and Tieskotter will be available to speak to attendees as well as autograph books.
Continue this story
Historic Heritage Farm in Forestville Township transitioning to organic
“The Lord is the portion of my inheritance and my cup; you support my lot. The lines have fallen to me in pleasant places; indeed, my heritage is beautiful to me.” Psalms 16:5-6
Continue this story
Author with ties to Lanesboro pens novel about Vietnam War
“The dialog leading up to the U.S. invasion of Iraq and the war in Iraq reminded me so much of what had happened with the Vietnam War. It was quite obvious that the politicians pushing for the invasion of Iraq in 2002 hadn’t learned a thing from the Vietnam War. I guess that’s what prompted me to write this book,” said Karl Knutson of Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Continue this story
Fire damages Warren Grain building in SV on Christmas Eve
Peterson American Legion broken into
Fillmore County voters favor status quo, Republicans
Voting close for candidates, but not for Kingsland referendums
Officer involved in fatal shooting in Fillmore County
Clowns not in area at this time
RCTC to host Lanesboro homecoming football game tonight
Local news and features
R-P students host Operation Kindness
High school and elementary school students at Rushford-Peterson took part in Operation Kindness last month.
2016 in review: Veterans, school issues dominate
Although there were some big moments highlighted in 2016 editions of the Spring Valley Tribune, the year will be defined more by ongoing issues primarily centered on the school and veterans.
Local store changes focus to crafts, gifts
JoAnn Schmidt has a new yarn to share, and it’s a good one.
Sports
Boys triumph in Hayfield
The Rushford-Peterson boys basketball team is back to where they wanted to be. After a slow start as a result to a prolonged football season, the Trojans are in a position to win.
Kingsland boys have sound victories over break
The Kingsland boys basketball team won two games over the holiday break against non-conference opponents.
After three straight losses, boys steal a win before Christmas break
With the arrival of Noah Carlson, the Rushford-Peterson boys heralded their first win of the basketball season on Dec. 22 over La Crescent, just in time for Christmas.
Obituaries
Herman Bunge, 100, of Eitzen
Herman Bunge, 100, of Eitzen, died Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, at Gundersen Tweeten Care Center in Spring Grove.
Delbert Schatz Jr., 60, of Racine
Delbert Frances Schatz died of natural causes at his home on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
Zola Hoiness, 96, of Harmony
Zola Hoiness, 96, of Harmony, died on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, at the Gunderson Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse, Wis.
Opinion
Recollections of early Spring Valley residents
From one of the Tribune’s 1955 centennial issues, we chose the following to pique your interest. Remona Cummings Dragmueller (graduate of 1922) remembers this: “Ed Cavanaugh and his ‘city hack’ which was of great service to the community. Ed’s disposition was always the same whether you called him early morning or late p.m. — bright and cheery. There was a group of girls who always returned to Rochester on Monday morning via the early Great Western railroad. With no ‘night man’ on duty, Ed delivered us to the depot seeing no harm came to us. It would have been interesting to have his ‘bus’ present to take part in the centennial parade.”
‘Whose britches are at the front door?’
Christmas is over now and the decorations are coming down.
Ringing the bells inspires stories to tell
Bryan Willmert of Albert Lea and I were talking in a supermarket, when Bryan spotted a dime on the floor. Bryan is a tall guy. It was a long way to the floor. Bryan said he should have tossed a dollar bill to the floor to make the trip worthwhile. I’m a tall guy, too, so I understood his comment. Bryan tossed the coin into the Salvation Army kettle.
What's happening
Veterans home committee eyes partnership with Preston
The Spring Valley State Veterans Home Committee met on Dec. 28 in preparation for the new year.
Conservation easement expands protected area near Lanesboro
Birds, trout, school kids, paddlers. That’s just the start of the list of those that benefit from the Root River watershed.
New art form being offered at area martial arts studio
Shawn Yennie practices precision in light.
A year after devastating fire, B&B Olympic Bowl expected to reopen next month
Longtime Spring Valley dealership transitioning to new ownership
Former Harmony gas station transformed into ‘Mike’s Toy Box’
Fire takes the home of Peterson family, community steps up with help
All-American Co-op closing Chatfield location
Explore remote, but remarkable national park winter getaway
Spring cleaning in the electronic age
School Board reviews budget, sets levy
LSP teaming up with Hatch to try and drive down health care costs
Longtime Spring Valley dealership transitioning to new ownership
