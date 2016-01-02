Local news and features

Subscribe | Job application | Contact Us
    
    
    Recollections of early Spring Valley residents

    From one of the Tribune’s 1955 centennial issues, we chose the following to pique your interest.   Remona Cummings Dragmueller (graduate of 1922) remembers this:  “Ed Cavanaugh and his ‘city hack’ which was of great service to the community. Ed’s disposition was always the same whether you called him early morning or late p.m. — bright and cheery.  There was a group of girls who always returned to Rochester on Monday morning via the early Great Western railroad.  With no ‘night man’ on duty, Ed delivered us to the depot seeing no harm came to us. It would have been interesting to have his ‘bus’ present to take part in the centennial parade.”
    ‘Whose britches are at the front door?’

    Christmas is over now and the decorations are coming down.
    Ringing the bells inspires stories to tell

    Bryan Willmert of Albert Lea and I were talking in a supermarket, when Bryan spotted a dime on the floor. Bryan is a tall guy. It was a long way to the floor. Bryan said he should have tossed a dollar bill to the floor to make the trip worthwhile. I’m a tall guy, too, so I understood his comment. Bryan tossed the coin into the Salvation Army kettle.

