LSP partnering with Hatch to try to drive down health care costs
The stories are coming in from all over Minnesota. For example, Deb and Doug live on a farm near Brewster. They pulled in $70,000 last year after a good season on the farm. Their health insurance premium is over $20,000 this year.
Continue this story
Kingsland Board eyes opening up child care center
The Kingsland School Board decided to pursue s grant for a child care center after hearing a presentation from Spring Valley economic development director Cathy Enerson and Kingsland Community Education coordinator Becky Bicknese during the Dec. 19 regular School Board meeting.
Continue this story
Waterloo Ridge Church reaches 150-year milestone
Celebration year kicking off with sale of historical calendar
Continue this story
One year after devastating fire, B&B Olympic Bowl expected to reopen in January
“Looking back at it, it’s hard to imagine it’s just been a year since the fire. Right after the fire, with all of the insurance, financing, cleanup, planning, designing and the construction facing us, I really did wonder if we’d ever get to this point. But now that we are almost there, it really did pass by much quicker than I would have thought.”
Continue this story
Fire damages Warren Grain building in SV on Christmas Eve
Peterson American Legion broken into
Fillmore County voters favor status quo, Republicans
Voting close for candidates, but not for Kingsland referendums
Officer involved in fatal shooting in Fillmore County
Clowns not in area at this time
RCTC to host Lanesboro homecoming football game tonight
Local news and features
Directors of Chatfield Center for the Arts looking to promote programming, facility as regional asset
Meet Jenni and Eric, new art team members.
Former Harmony gas station transformed into ‘Mike’s Toy Box’
“He who dies with the most toys, wins! ~ Author unknown
Preston entertainer hopes to continue holiday cheer with release of new CD
Janine Sherry of Preston listened to her fans and gave them the gift they were requesting this Christmas.
Sports
After three straight losses, boys steal a win before Christmas break
With the arrival of Noah Carlson, the Rushford-Peterson boys heralded their first win of the basketball season on Dec. 22 over La Crescent, just in time for Christmas.
Grapplers down St. Charles, Mandt still No. 1
The scoring “order of the match” was six points as eight of the 14 matches were decided either by a fall, or a forfeit, in the 45-23 dual meet win for Chatfield over St. Charles. In the other six matches, two were decided by major decisions (four points) and four by the conventional three-point decision. With the win, Chatfield evened its dual meet record at 3-3 for the season.
Girls head to Annandale tournament this week
The Chatfield girls basketball team lost three games to Kingsland (59-23), Hayfield (65-27) and St. Charles (42-35) last week. The team’s record is now 0-5 in the Three Rivers Conference, and 0-8, overall.
Obituaries
Eugene Smith, 59, of Rochester
Eugene L. Smith, 59, of Rochester, died Monday, Dec. 19, 2016, at Mayo Clinic Hospital – Saint Marys Campus.
Robert Fishbaugher, 91, of Harmony
Robert “Bob” Fishbaugher, 91, of Harmony died Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016, at Green Lea Senior Living in Mabel.
Jerome Gunderson, 93, of Mabel
Jerome Odell Gunderson, 93, of Mabel, died Monday, Dec. 19, 2016, at Gundersen-Tweeten Health Care in Spring Grove.
Opinion
True pioneer lived remarkable life
A true pioneer, Orrin Treat, led what we would consider a remarkable life, full of hardships and pleasures. Born in Orange County, Vermont, he became an orphan at age 8. He was raised in an orphanage till he “became of age,” when he moved to Ohio to work as a farm hand. Later he “came west” and took up a claim in Iowa where Cedar Rapids now stands. After some time, he sold this homestead and came to Spring Valley in 1855 to be near his brother, Sylvester. The latter had staked a claim of 160 acres north of Spring Valley. Orrin pre-empted his own quarter-section two miles northeast of his brother, the land occupied by his only grandchild, the Worth McFarland family in 1955.
Clan belts carols in the spirit of Christmas
For many people, half the fun of Christmas is the gift-giving, the secrets you’ve kept all year long that can finally be revealed, and the anticipation of opening your own presents. Heck, maybe you even got to meet Santa Claus.
Spring cleaning in the electronic age
It wasn’t the rain on Christmas that prompted my wife and I to do some spring cleaning recently. The rain, which brought slippery roads, ice and other winter problems, wasn’t really a sign of spring, as we all know. However, this winter we are attempting to de-clutter our home by reducing some of the things we have collected over the years.
What's happening
Christmas wreaths placed to honor vets in Preston cemetery
“It’s been non-stop traffic through here since the placement,” Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery (Preston) director Rob Gross said last week.
Traveling Smithsonian exhibition ‘Water/Ways’ to open in Lanesboro
Water is a vital part of the history, identity and culture of Lanesboro. Lanesboro Arts, Commonweal Theatre, Eagle Bluff Environmental Learning Center, the Lanesboro Museum and Friends of the Root River, in cooperation with the Minnesota Humanities Center, will celebrate this connection as it hosts “Water/Ways,” a traveling exhibition from the Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street program. “Water/Ways” will be on view in the events hall at the Commonweal Theatre from Jan. 7 through Feb. 19.
Well-traveled carrier retires from post office
It’s the end of the road for Jim Halla after traveling nearly half a million miles in circles.
