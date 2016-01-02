Local news and features

Advertiser specials
Legal notiLegal notices - pdfsces - pdfs
Best of Bluff Country
Calendar
Classifieds
Help wanted display
Harmony city-wide
Submit a classified
Spring Valley city-wide
Submit news & letters
Letter to editor
Story idea
Submit news
Candidates forum
Happy ads
Submit a Happy Ad
Happy ads
Photo gallery
Minnesota news
DNR news
Minnesota Public Radio
Minnesota Twins
Mayo Clinic
MinnPost
Special sections & topics
Home improvement
Lawn and Garden
Spring Valley - Wykoff FFA
Dairy
Fall Home Improvement
Ag Days
Weddings
Health & Wellness
Auto
Early Childhood
Living 50 Plus
Special sections/topics
Western Days
Wykoff Fall Fest
2014 Elections
Volunteer Week
RSS feeds
Subscribe
Subscribe
|
Job application
|
Contact Us
Search only accepts letters and numbers.
Home
Bluff Country Reader
Bluff Country News
Reader columns
Public notices
Calendar
Advertiser specials
Bluff Country Videos
Letters
Subscribe
Classifieds
The Chatfield News
Chatfield area news
Chatfield sports
Public notices
Community links
Obituaries
Videos
Staff Directory
Letters
Chatfield football team
Church
Subscribe
Calendar
News Leader
Area news
Obituaries
In the Schools
In the Schools
Sports
Public Notices
Church
Subscribe
Videos
Opinions
Calendar
Staff Directory
Business search
Harmony|Mabel|Canton news archive
News-Record obituaries archive
Photo galleries News-Record (archive)
Schools (News-Record) archive
Sports from News-Record (archive)
Columnists in News-Record (archive)
Public notices News-Record (archive)
Letters to the News-Record (archive)
Spring Grove Herald
Headline News
Sports - High School
Columns
Obituaries
School-Youth
Letters to Editor
Opinion Columns
Legal Notices
Contact Us
Sports and Outdoors
Subscribe
Syttende Mai
Fair Results
Voters Guide
File Gallery
Persons & Places series
Student Journalism
Reader Photos
Staff Directory
Spring Valley Tribune
Tribune photos
Obituaries-SVT
Spring Valley area news
Guest Book
(Community Chat)
Church-SVT
Kingsland school news
Kingsland sports
Tribune commentary
SV community links
Tribune public notices
Subscribe
Glimpses of Yesteryear
Videos-SVT
Staff Directory
City-wide rummage sale
Letters to the Tribune
Calendar
Tri-County Record
Rushford Sports
Rushford area news
Obituaries
Editorials and Columns
Letters to the Tri-County Record
Public Notices
Archive for Tri-County Record
Football Contest
Church
First-place finish for One-Act at sub-section
After an underappreciated performance at conference in Wabasha-Kellogg, the Rushford-Peterson One-Act cast took first place at sub-section competition in Caledonia on Saturday, Jan. 28.
Continue this story
Moving on
The Fillmore Central one-act cast and crew earned second place at the sub-section contest on Saturday in Caledonia.
Continue this story
Library joins collection efforts for students’ weekend food program
Give food for thought at your library.
Continue this story
Local newspapers win four state awards
The Bluff Country Newspaper Group won four awards in the annual Better Newspaper Contest of the Minnesota Newspaper Association.
Continue this story
No thumbnails||#222222||#006557|| font-weight:normal; font-style:normal; text-decoration:none; || font-weight:normal; font-style:normal; text-decoration:none; || font-weight:normal; font-style:normal; text-decoration:none; || font-weight:normal; font-style:normal; text-decoration:none; ||ctl00_body_ctl10_ctl01_rrThumbnails125||ctl00_body_ctl10_ctl01_rrFullSizePhotos125||imgStartRotator125||imgStopRotator125||0||#ffffff||True||No related video||,|,|,|,||False||66649,0|66625,1|66603,2|66587,3||125
Breaking News
Fire damages Warren Grain building in SV on Christmas Eve
Peterson American Legion broken into
Fillmore County voters favor status quo, Republicans
Voting close for candidates, but not for Kingsland referendums
Officer involved in fatal shooting in Fillmore County
Clowns not in area at this time
RCTC to host Lanesboro homecoming football game tonight
Photo Galleries
Advertisements
Social Media
Local news and features
In the shoes of a senator, R-P student shadows Sen. Miller
Rushford-Peterson senior Hayden Stensgard had a rare opportunity to perform a job shadow with Minnesota State Sen. Jeremy Miller earlier this year.
Discovery in garage enhances focus on Spring Valley history
Roderick Robertson’s negatives are a positive development to anyone interested in Spring Valley’s past.
Small cast brings big comedy of ‘Greater Tuna’ to YOOH stage
Laughter is good for one’s body by increasing the intake of oxygen and also by the release of endorphins by the brain. Ye Olde Opera House (YOOH) in Spring Grove is offering an opportunity to improve one’s health by spending an evening with them laughing as a cast of six presents, “Greater Tuna” by Jaston Williams, Joe Sears and Ed Howard.
Sports
Boys now atop of the conference with four wins and 8-1 record
There wasn’t much time to breathe for the Rushford-Peterson boys’ basketball team this past week.
Girls rack up two wins before stretch of five games in eight days
The Lady Knights improved their record to 12-5, picking up wins over La Crescent (50-31) and Fillmore Central (39-33) this past week.
Mabel-Canton girls take two of three
Vickerman breaks two scoring records
Obituaries
Peggy Stier, 92, of Spring Valley
Peggy (Mary Margaret Cummings) Stier, 92, of Spring Valley, died peacefully on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, with her family around her.
Ruby Langstaff, 96, of Lanesboro
Ruby Jeanette (Velde) Langstaff, 96, of Lanesboro, died on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Rushford.
Charlotte Nelson, 84, of rural Canton
Charlotte Virginia Nelson, 84, of rural Canton, died on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017.
Opinion
A look at the local news from 1968
It was 1968 — almost 49 years ago — and what made the front page of the Spring Valley Tribune? Here’s a sample: Candidates for the state House, Representatives: Neil Haugerud, called for senior citizen tax relief, a sliding scale would be most meaningful; and Chet Kvale recommended to a group of farmers and small businessmen, the 3 percent sales tax, which was good for all, and the personal property tax had been eliminated. Farm prices were the chief concern of Minnesota First District residents according to the polls taken recently by the Nixon-Agnew groups.
Iowa’s Effigy Mounds featured on new quarter
Not only will we be discussing Effigy Mounds National Monument near Marquette, Iowa, this week – we’ll also be getting into the world of coin collecting. How on earth do those two worlds intersect, you might ask? A new quarter featuring Effigy Mounds National Monument is being released in February with events planned for both the monument visitors center and also in Waukon, Iowa. I’m so excited for this.
Funeral, cancer auction provide perspective to diagnosis
On a recent Saturday, I attended Jim Ferguson’s funeral. Fergy lived in St. Cloud and was a former teammate of mine. He was one of the best shortstops I’ve ever played with. Later, I went to the Geneva Cancer Auction. I sat with good friend, former teammate and cancer survivor Rich Honstad of Freeborn. Rich is inspiring, to say the least. My wife and I came home from the auction with winning bids on Hope Butter, potatoes, onions, lefse and Mary Ebnet’s delectable caramels. I’ve gone to many funerals and cancer auctions, but these two were different. It was a combination of things.
What's happening
ActivePT continues physical therapy practice in Preston
“One of the most important things I want to teach people is to have them use their muscles properly. Getting a person’s muscles working together is what we are all about,” said Dr. Adam Shaffer of ActivePT and Sports Physical Therapy of Preston.
Mystery, humor, drama of love takes the stage in Spring Valley
A look at love through comedy, drama, mystery and music just in time for Valentine’s Day is set at the Spring Valley Community Center Feb. 9 through 11 when Brave Community Theatre brings “Food for Thought” to the stage.
Highway department forced to restock salt, rock
“This is the first winter in the 17 years that I’ve worked for the county that we’ve been forced to restock our salt supply for our roads,” said Brent Kohn of the Fillmore County Highway Department. “This rainy, icy period has turned into a real fiasco for us. We’ve already used three-fourths of our salt/sand mix that we had stockpiled for the entire winter and we’re only half way through.
Most Viewed
Most Commented
Lanesboro welcomes first woman mayor
Henrytown congregation returns home Sunday
Last week brings historic feats to boys basketball program
Local man arrested Saturday night after backyard gunshots
Small cast brings big comedy of ‘Greater Tuna’ to YOOH stage
Five confirmed cases of CWD now reported
Kingsland Board reviews progress on alternative learning center
Celebrating 150 years of never keeping our collective mouth shut
Governor Dayton signs bill to reduce insurance premiums by 25 percent
Travel ban
Do you agree with the executive order signed by President Trump that blocks refugees and bans people from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States?
Yes
No
Not sure
Extras
Stock Prices
Gas Prices
Lottery News
Entertainment News
Exercise Video
Weather Forecast
Recipes
Miles per Gallon
Horoscopes
Flight Tracking
Box Office
Mortgage Rates
Soccer
Sudoku
Swimsuit Model of the Day
Crossword Puzzles
Online Games
Jobs
World News
Quote of the Day
Sports Scores
Music Player
Content 2014 ©
Bluff Country Newspaper Group
(507) 346-7365 •
info@bluffcountrynews.com
1998-2017
1up! Software
, All Rights Reserved
{1}
##LOC[OK]##
{1}
##LOC[OK]##
##LOC[Cancel]##
{1}
##LOC[OK]##
##LOC[Cancel]##