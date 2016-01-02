Local news and features

A true pioneer, Orrin Treat, led what we would consider a remarkable life, full of hardships and pleasures. Born in Orange County, Vermont, he became an orphan at age 8. He was raised in an orphanage till he “became of age,” when he moved to Ohio to work as a farm hand. Later he “came west” and took up a claim in Iowa where Cedar Rapids now stands. After some time, he sold this homestead and came to Spring Valley in 1855 to be near his brother, Sylvester. The latter had staked a claim of 160 acres north of Spring Valley. Orrin pre-empted his own quarter-section two miles northeast of his brother, the land occupied by his only grandchild, the Worth McFarland family in 1955.

