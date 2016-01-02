Local news and features

With the advent of “hand-held devices” and the opportunity to watch umpteen hours of action on a screen or HHD, (while on your butt,) it is amazing to see what was offered in the 1902 Sears catalog. Under the Magic Lantern Outfit page, young people were much encouraged by advertising to: “Interesting, instructive and profitable. You will easily make the original cost of the outfit in your first exhibition; after that it is all profit.

