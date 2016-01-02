Advertiser specials
Search only accepts letters and numbers.
Come out for the 34th annual Cancer Crusade Jan. 21 - 22
Each year, the Rushford Peterson Valley’s Cancer Crusade sees a massive turnout in support of cancer research; this year should be no different.
Continue this story
County Board selects officers, outlines future road projects outline
Fillmore County’s Board of Commissioners convened for its first meeting of the year on Tuesday, Jan. 3, being called to order by county coordinator Bobbie Vickerman.
Continue this story
Mabel youth ‘cheers’ her way to London
“It was a fantastic trip. I was able to do quite a bit of sightseeing in London. And even though it rained quite a bit of the time, I had a wonderful time,” summed up Aubrey Norby about her seven-day trip to London, England, recently.
Continue this story
Historic Heritage Farm in Forestville Township transitioning to organic
“The Lord is the portion of my inheritance and my cup; you support my lot. The lines have fallen to me in pleasant places; indeed, my heritage is beautiful to me.” Psalms 16:5-6
Continue this story
Fire damages Warren Grain building in SV on Christmas Eve
Peterson American Legion broken into
Fillmore County voters favor status quo, Republicans
Voting close for candidates, but not for Kingsland referendums
Officer involved in fatal shooting in Fillmore County
Clowns not in area at this time
RCTC to host Lanesboro homecoming football game tonight
Local news and features
One-Act prepares for season with original piece ‘Metamodern Times’
Rushford-Peterson One-Act Play director Forrest Musselman is at it again. In 2014, he brought the One-Act team to state using the play he wrote entitled Antiplay. Now, he hopes to again strike gold with the self-written play Metamodern Times.
Civil War painting featuring Chatfield officer remains in governor’s suites
Artwork featuring a Civil War lieutenant colonel from Chatfield has remained on the walls of the gubernatorial suites as it has for a century.
High school student organizing spring benefit walk in honor of young friends
Kadin Hill’s going into battle with milk money.
Sports
Lion rally falls short at Mabel-Canton; Houston rally rebuffed
The Spring Grove girls opened the 2017 portion of their basketball schedule with back-to-back-to-back three conference games in three days last week, going 2-1. Two were makeup dates.
FC girls even TRC record at 3-3
The Fillmore Central girls got wins over Wabasha-Kellogg 66-33 and Chatfield 55-47 in overtime last week to even their conference record at 3-3. With the two wins the gals are now 8-3 overall for the season.
Gophers down Screamin’ Eagles, host GMLOS Thursday night
The Chatfield wrestling team traveled to Rushford-Peterson Friday night for a dual meet and came out on top, 37-33, thanks, in part, to forfeit wins at 145, 182, 195 and 220. Picking up those very important forfeits were Jake Mandt, Ben Ihrke, Isaiah Froese and AJ Karver.
Obituaries
Curtis W. Johnson, 88, of Rushford
Curtis W. Johnson, 88, of Rushford died on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, at his home in Rushford.
Joseph Teff, 81, of Dorchester
Joseph “Joe” C. Teff, 81, of Dorchester, Iowa, died Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, at Good Samaritan Center in Waukon, Iowa.
Lester Gunderson, 93, formerly of Fountain
Lester N. Gunderson, 93, of Hibbing, Minn., died on Jan. 6, 2017.
Opinion
1902 Sears catalog has many wonders
With the advent of “hand-held devices” and the opportunity to watch umpteen hours of action on a screen or HHD, (while on your butt,) it is amazing to see what was offered in the 1902 Sears catalog. Under the Magic Lantern Outfit page, young people were much encouraged by advertising to: “Interesting, instructive and profitable. You will easily make the original cost of the outfit in your first exhibition; after that it is all profit.
I’m gladly setting myself up to fail
It is that time of year again when I set myself up to fail - and this year, I’m gladly doing so.
Free ‘Science Sundays’ coming to Lanesboro
You’ve probably already heard about Water/Ways, a traveling exhibition from the Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street program. It will be on view in the events hall at the Commonweal Theatre in Lanesboro – along with numerous other water-related activities – now through Sunday, Feb. 19.
What's happening
Residents enjoy music and audio books thanks to technology donations, grant
In the summer of 2014, Gundersen Tweeten Care Center of Spring Grove launched its Music & Memory program.
New patrolman happy to be in Spring Grove
“I started here on Oct. 10,” Tyler Spande said recently. As the newest member of the Spring Grove Police Department, Spande took on full-time patrolman duties right off the bat.
Student films chronicling change in Lanesboro to premiere at St. Mane Theatre
For four months in 2016, three Lanesboro area students worked diligently on Lanesboro Arts’ Youth Access Technology Project (YATP), a local history media project of impressive scope and quality. Supported by the Smithsonian Institute’s Stories from Main Street program, the important stories told in the student-created videos will be uploaded to the Smithsonian’s Stories from Main Street website, for the purpose of archiving stories of life in America’s small towns.
Longtime Spring Valley dealership transitioning to new ownership
Fire takes the home of Peterson family, community steps up with help
Former Harmony gas station transformed into ‘Mike’s Toy Box’
The ‘dream is now’ for new restaurant owner in Rushford
Local store changes focus to crafts, gifts
School Board reviews budget, sets levy
LSP teaming up with Hatch to try and drive down health care costs
Longtime Spring Valley dealership transitioning to new ownership
New art form being offered at area martial arts studio
Local store changes focus to crafts, gifts
